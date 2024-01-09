Staff rotation: Remain calm – Public Services Workers’ Union to members

Business News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Identification Authority (NIA) division of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has appealed for the revision of a “staff rotation” decision.



This comes on the back of a WhatsApp message directing some staff to hand over and report to their new stations in what is termed as “staff rotation”.



In a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Authority, the union noted that despite holding contrary view to the description of the movement, it welcomes it wholeheartedly except to differ in: “The manner and channel of communication of such crucial message and the time duration given to affected staff to report in their new station.”



The union, however, requested that: “Such should be done in accordance with the relevant provisions of the NIA’s conditions of service, sections 9.4.13 (a-e) and the Ministry of Finance document on Revision of Rates of Category 2&3 Allowances for the Public Service, section 4.2.7.”



It called on the Executive Secretary of the NIA “to respectfully consider the relevant provisions surrounding transfer of staff, and give at least, three (3) months’ notice to affected staff to adequately prepare and report to their new stations”.



It further called on the Executive Secretary “to make the necessary financial commitments readily available to affected staff whose movements would be up to 50km of radius or beyond,” while calling for the communication of this “development to affected staff in a much more formal manner by writing to affected staff, and not via WhatsApp messages. We believe that this is clearly transfer of staff and not staff rotation as the purported WhatsApp message conveys”.



The union also urged its members to “remain calm, and stay at their post” while it seeks the urgent attention of the Executive Secretary and “redress to this development”.



Meanwhile, the union has directed its members to wear red and black to work today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024.