Stakeholders laud Springfield’s investment in the energy industry

Business News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Stakeholders in Ghana's oil and gas industry have praised Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP) for its significant investments and commitment to creating jobs amid challenges.



During a recent forum, Chief Fishermen from the Western Region lauded CEO Kevin Okyere's leadership in the local upstream sector.



Springfield has invested over US$60 million in the ongoing Well-Test and Appraisal of the Afina-1x discovery, utilizing the Northern Oceans’s Deep Sea Bollsta Rig.



Officials from various regulatory bodies participated, emphasizing collaboration and community support for Springfield's efforts to harness Ghana's oil resources for development.