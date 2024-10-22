Stanbic Bank powers Kasapreko GH¢200m bond issuance

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Stanbic Bank Ghana supported Kasapreko PLC in issuing GH¢200 million Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes, the largest single corporate issuance in Ghana’s Fixed Income Market.



This bond issuance, part of Kasapreko's GH¢350 million raised in 2024, was oversubscribed by 1.1x and priced 250 basis points tighter than previous issuances, reflecting investor confidence in the company.



The bond will help Kasapreko optimize its capital structure and pursue growth initiatives.



Stanbic Ghana, as Joint Lead Manager, showcased its commitment to supporting businesses in accessing capital markets despite economic challenges.