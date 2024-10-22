You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 22Article 1996934

Source: thebftonline.com

Stanbic Bank powers Kasapreko GH¢200m bond issuance

Kobby Bentsi-Enchill, Head, Investment Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana Kobby Bentsi-Enchill, Head, Investment Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana supported Kasapreko PLC in issuing GH¢200 million Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes, the largest single corporate issuance in Ghana’s Fixed Income Market.

This bond issuance, part of Kasapreko's GH¢350 million raised in 2024, was oversubscribed by 1.1x and priced 250 basis points tighter than previous issuances, reflecting investor confidence in the company.

The bond will help Kasapreko optimize its capital structure and pursue growth initiatives.

Stanbic Ghana, as Joint Lead Manager, showcased its commitment to supporting businesses in accessing capital markets despite economic challenges.

