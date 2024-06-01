Standing Instructions Now Possible on GhanaPay Mobile Money Wallet

Business News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: GNA

GhanaPay Mobile Money has launched a "Standing Instructions" feature, enabling users to set up automatic, recurring payments directly from their wallets.



This service, available to registered GhanaPay users, allows for daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly transfers to individuals or to pay recurring bills and subscriptions.



The feature aims to enhance financial inclusion and advance Ghana towards a cash-lite economy. Users can manage these instructions via USSD code *707# or the GhanaPay App.



Samuel Darko of GhIPSS emphasized that users can modify or cancel orders anytime. This innovation is expected to boost electronic transactions and digital payment adoption in Ghana.