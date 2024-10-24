Stanford Seed Conference to explore power of AI

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN) Ghana Chapter will host its 2024 Business Conference on October 31 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



Themed “SMART Africa: Leapfrogging the Conventional and Transforming Business with AI,” the event will focus on empowering African entrepreneurs and business leaders to leverage AI for digital transformation and market expansion.



SSTN Ghana President Carl Richards emphasized the conference’s role as a platform for innovation, networking, and adopting AI solutions, aiming to drive business growth across Africa by connecting industry professionals and fostering knowledge exchange.