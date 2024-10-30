Starbucks drops olive oil coffees as it shakes up menu

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: BBC

Starbucks is discontinuing its olive oil-infused coffee range, Oleato, in the US and Canada starting in early November.



This decision comes after CEO Brian Niccol's commitment to simplifying the menu amid declining sales, which fell by 7% globally from July to September compared to the previous year.



While the drinks will still be available in select outlets in Italy, Japan, and China, their launch last year, inspired by founder Howard Schultz's experience in Sicily, received mixed reviews, with some customers reporting digestive issues.