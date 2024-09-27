Stop refueling vehicles with passengers onboard – NPA

Business News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned commercial drivers against refueling vehicles with passengers onboard, citing health and fire risks.



At a sensitization durbar in Cape Coast, NPA Central Regional Manager Michael Opoku-Obiri warned of toxic fumes, particularly benzene, which can harm passengers, especially children and the elderly. He stressed the need for drivers to ensure passengers exit vehicles while refueling.



Despite ongoing public education efforts, Nana Adwoa Nkansah Aduam III, Central Regional Queen Mothers Association President, called for stricter enforcement of NPA regulations as the dry season approaches, increasing fire risks.



