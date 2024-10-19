Strengthen regulation to boost local participation in oil and gas

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Malaika Dela Bakar, Senior VP of Energy & Infrastructure at Stanbic Bank Ghana, called for stronger regulations to enhance local participation in Ghana’s oil and gas industry during the Local Content Conference and Exhibition (LCCE) in Takoradi.



She emphasized the importance of capacity building, evolving regulatory frameworks to align with the global energy transition, and fostering partnerships to empower local companies.



The 2024 LCCE, themed “Attracting E&P Investment to Boost Local Content,” focused on enhancing Exploration and Production (E&P) activities, attracting global participants to discuss strategies for sustainable investment and growth in the sector.