Surveyors urged to prioritize sustainability in construction cost management

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS), urged quantity surveyors to prioritize sustainability in construction cost management during a conference in Accra.



Emphasizing that sustainability is now a necessity, he encouraged surveyors to integrate modern technology to reduce carbon emissions and make cost-effective decisions.



The event, organized by the GhIS, aimed to foster international collaboration and knowledge sharing among professionals.



Dr. Arko-Adjei highlighted the critical role surveyors play in national development, from land acquisition to project completion, and called for enhanced public engagement with surveyors throughout the construction process.