T-bill yields decline as govt misses auction target by GHS232.7M

Business News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yields on Treasury bills (T-bills) declined in the latest auction, with the government falling short of its GHS 4.72 billion target by GHS 232.7 million.



Data from the Bank of Ghana revealed reduced investor interest, with bids totaling GHS 4.48 billion.



Most of the bids focused on the 91-Day bill, with investors submitting GHS 3.54 billion, all of which



were accepted by the government. The 182-day bill saw bids worth GHS 782 million accepted, while the 364-day bill had GHS 165.36 million in accepted bids.



The auction experienced an undersubscription of about 5%, with interest rates ranging between 24 and 27 percent. Market analysts attribute this to the higher auction target compared to last week and lower liquidity levels post the Cash Reserve Ratio directive, leading investors to diversify away from T-bills.



Despite this, analysts note that competitive bidding reflects investor confidence in government securities. The treasury plans to raise its borrowing target to GHS 5.31 billion in the next auction.