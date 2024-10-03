You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 03Article 1988819

Source: thebftonline.com

T-bill yields to remain elevated despite BoG rate cut

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Despite the Bank of Ghana's recent cut in the Monetary Policy rate from 29% to 27%, Treasury bill (T-bill) yields remain high due to the government's substantial domestic financing needs and tight market liquidity.

The latest auction saw yields rise, with the 91-day T-bill reaching 25.20%, the highest since October 2023.

The auction underscored its target, meeting only 64% of the GH¢7.44 billion goal, reflecting the government's financing pressures.

Analysts expect elevated yields to persist in the near term, as the Treasury plans to offer GH¢5.98 billion in T-bills this week to cover maturing obligations.

