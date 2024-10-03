TECNO Set to Unveil AI-Powered Ecosystem for a Smarter, More Connected Africa

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

TECNO, Africa's leading smartphone maker, is set to unveil its first AI-powered ecosystem at an exclusive event on October 4, 2024.



The launch will feature AI-driven products, including the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, CAMON 30S, and MEGABOOK T16 laptops.



These devices are designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and connectivity with AI-powered features like real-time language translation and advanced photography.



TECNO aims to deliver personalized, connected experiences for African consumers, reflecting its commitment to transforming how they connect and engage with the world.