TICON Africa 2024 Conference: Advancing ICT solutions for sustainable development in Africa

Business News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The 2nd Annual TICON Africa Conference, hosted by the Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) and ICT Association of Kenya (ICTAK), will occur from September 25-27, 2024, at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa. The "Advancing ICT Solutions for Sustainable Development in Africa" will feature discussions on AI, big data, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. Keynote speaker Nyimpini Mabunda will lead industry leaders from 30 countries. The event also includes the Women in Tech panel and the prestigious TICON Africa Awards, celebrating ICT excellence across Africa.



