TUC unhappy over absence of labor visions in Bawumia's national address

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has voiced disappointment regarding the absence of specific labor-related visions in the recent national address by Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Kwabena Otoo, the Director of Research and Policy at TUC, expressed discontent on the Asaase Breakfast Show, highlighting the omission of labor-related matters in the extensive 73-paged statement delivered by the vice-president.



In the interview, Dr. Otoo termed the exclusion as a "complete oversight" and emphasized the TUC's disappointment.



He underscored the significance of labor as a substantial political group with significant economic and social interests.



Despite the comprehensive measures outlined by Bawumia to address Ghana's challenges, the TUC expressed keen interest in labor-related issues, advocating for worker welfare, and contributing to the broader governance discourse.