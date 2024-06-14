TUC urges gov’t to re-introduce price control system

Business News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the government to re-introduce a price control system to address the skyrocketing prices of food items.



Deputy Secretary General Joshua Ansah warned that without price controls, workers and Ghanaians will suffer greatly.



He cited the example of a basket of tomatoes now costing over GHS 200, up from GHS 100, making it difficult for workers earning low salaries to afford basic necessities.



The TUC is calling for dialogue to stabilize the market and reduce economic hardship on workers.