Techno launches AI series

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Techno Ghana has launched Techno AI, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform designed to enhance productivity and creativity.



The Techno Phantom V Fold series, part of this launch, features a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED screen, Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 12GB RAM, and a powerful triple camera setup. It also boasts a 5000mAh battery with fast charging.



Speaking at the launch, Techno Ghana's National Channel Manager highlighted the company's global growth, while the Assistant National Retail Manager praised Techno AI's capabilities, including language translation, meeting summaries, and advanced graphic design tools to simplify tasks.