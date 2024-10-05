You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 05Article 1989839

Telecel Foundation’s HealthFest & Rural Ultrasound initiatives impacts lives in Eastern Region

Telecel Ghana Foundation provided free health screenings to 500 residents of Teacher Mante, Eastern Region, through its Healthfest and Rural Ultrasound initiatives.

Held at Teacher Mante D/A JHS and Presby School, the event offered screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, malaria, HIV, and prenatal care.

The foundation also registered and renewed 370 National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, including 200 for children.

The initiative aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by providing essential healthcare to underserved communities.

Telecel Ghana’s Head of Foundation, Rita Rockson, emphasized their commitment to expanding health services across rural Ghana.

