You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 20Article 1983935

Business News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: peacefmonline.com

Telecel Ghana Rolls Out Its Women In Business Initiative For SME Month

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

WIB aims to empower women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under six key pillars WIB aims to empower women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under six key pillars

Telecel Ghana has launched its Women in Business (WIB) package to support female entrepreneurs across the country.

The WIB initiative provides tailored resources such as free website development, access to grants and loans, health and life insurance, e-commerce and marketplace support, and networking opportunities.

Part of Telecel's SME Month celebration, WIB aims to empower women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under six key pillars: Reach, Accelerate, Engage, Empower, Assure, and Reward.

Partnering with Fido, Absa Bank, and MicroEnsure, the initiative helps female entrepreneurs grow, become resilient, and succeed in business.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment