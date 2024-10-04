Telecel Ghana hosts first Women 100 Power Connect networking event

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Telecel Ghana hosted its inaugural Women 100 Power Connect, bringing together accomplished women from various sectors to inspire and collaborate.



CEO Patricia Obo-Nai shared her challenges as the first Ghanaian woman to lead GTCL, encouraging boldness and self-belief.



Special guest Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, second deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, highlighted her transition from the IMF and the importance of women in leadership.



Entrepreneurs Valerie Larbi and Esther Aidoo Dwamena also shared their stories. Telecel's Women in Business initiative offers tailored resources, including grants, loans, and e-commerce support for women-led SMEs.