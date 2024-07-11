Telecel More Money Promo launched with grand prize of GHS 1 million

Business News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecel Ghana, a leading provider of telecommunication services, has launched a highly rewarding cash prize campaign – Telecel More Money Promo. With the grand prize of GHS 1 million up for grabs, this exciting promotion is designed to celebrate and reward the loyalty of Telecel Ghana’s valued customers with opportunities to win cash prizes through daily, weekly and the final draws.





Starting 10th July 2024 till the end of September, Telecel customers, including mobile, prepaid, fixed and business customers are eligible to participate in the Telecel More Money Promo for a chance to win cash rewards just by recharging their Telecel account.



David Umoh, Director of Consumer Business Unit said, “At Telecel Ghana, we believe that connecting energies is not just about network connectivity – it is also about connecting opportunities, connecting ambitions, connecting dreams, and connecting livelihoods. It is about enriching the lives of the millions of people we serve across Ghana. The Telecel More Money Promo has been carefully designed to fuel these ambitions, dreams, opportunities, and livelihoods”.



Telecel users can join the promo by sending the keyword ‘WIN’ to 500 or dialling *500# to activate or opt-in through the promo section of the Telecel Play App. Telecel users stand the chance of winning the daily and weekly cash prizes by simply recharging their accounts and buying data bundles frequently to accrue more entry points into the draw. Customers who recharge and buy bundles through Telecel Cash double their entries and chances of winning in the Telecel More Money Promo.



Each day,150 lucky Telecel customers will win GHS100, and two users will win GHS 30,000 each week. At the climax of the three-month promo, the luckiest customer will win the grand prize of GHS 1,000,000 to become the Telecel millionaire.



Aneth Muga, Head of Customer Value Management & Products and Services at Telecel Ghana, said “By just topping up their credit, the luckiest Telecel user will become an instant millionaire. I invite every Telecel user and potential customers to experience the thrill of being part of a community that values and rewards you. Telecel will continue to build meaningful connections and driving positive change in the lives of our customers.”



For his part, Bernad Buamah, Marketing Manager Caritas and Event at National Lottery Authority (NLA) said the promo aligns with the mission at the authority to regulate and promote responsible and fair gaming practices by corporate organisations, businesses and individuals who run consumer promotions through lottery and raffle draws.



“The Telecel More Money Promo is offering exciting opportunities to win life-changing cash prizes that we believe will bring joy and prosperity to many Ghanaians. As the regulatory body, we are confident that this campaign will be conducted with integrity and fairness and winners will be selected randomly and transparently,” he said.



He further encouraged the general public to be responsible in participating in the promo, adding that “Joining the promo should be done within one’s means and not lead to your harm or financial distress”.



Telecel recognises the challenging economic climate and is committed to supporting its customers through financial rewards by putting more money back in the pockets of Ghanaians through this unique rewards promo.



Telecel More Money Promo is open to mobile, prepaid, fixed and business customers nationwide as the telecommunications giant understands the diverse needs of its customer base and is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet those needs. The Telecel More Money Promo is one example of how the telecoms giant continues to prioritise customer satisfaction and engagement through rewarding initiatives.



Over 9,000 Telecel users nationwide are set to win cash prizes in the daily, weekly, and final draws throughout the promo season.