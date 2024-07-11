You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 11Article 1959287

Business News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecel More Money Promo launched with grand prize of GHS 1 million

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Management of Telecel Ghana Management of Telecel Ghana

Telecel Ghana, a leading provider of telecommunication services, has launched a highly rewarding cash prize campaign – Telecel More Money Promo. With the grand prize of GHS 1 million up for grabs, this exciting promotion is designed to celebrate and reward the loyalty of Telecel Ghana’s valued customers with opportunities to win cash prizes through daily, weekly and the final draws.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment