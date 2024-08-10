Tema traders blame weather changes for high yam prices

Business News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: GNA

Yam prices in Tema Community One Market have surged due to weather-related poor harvests and rising production costs.



Traders report that insufficient rainfall has led to a yam shortage, with small tubers now priced between GH₵25 and GH₵40, and medium-sized ones between GH₵60 and GH₵80.



Higher fuel prices and costly farming inputs, such as fertilizers and labor, have further driven up prices.



Some vendors, like Alberta Sowah, have even switched to selling alternative products due to the high cost of yams, reflecting the broader impact on local food markets.