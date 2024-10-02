Tenece Ghana @10: A decade of driving digital transformation

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Tenece Ghana, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has become a leader in technological innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions across industries, including cyber-security, cloud services, and digital banking.



With over 500 professionals, the company has implemented over 2,000 solutions across Africa.



Notable achievements include cybersecurity services for telecommunications companies and data protection solutions for government institutions.



Looking ahead, Tenece aims to deepen its expertise in cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and data analytics while prioritizing sustainable innovations, and talent development, and expanding its presence across Africa and globally, positioning businesses for success in the digital era.