Tesla to unveil Cybercab, its big bet on self-driving cars

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: BBC

Elon Musk is set to unveil Tesla's long-awaited robotaxi prototype, the Cybercab, at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California, during the event titled "We, Robot."



The prototype has faced delays, with Musk attributing them to last-minute design changes.



Analysts expect the unveiling to clarify the concept and provide operational details.



The Cybercab is rumored to have two seats and butterfly doors, utilizing cameras for navigation instead of Lidar.



As Tesla aims to compete with rivals like Waymo, industry watchers are looking for insights on scaling, costs, and a ride-share app during the event.