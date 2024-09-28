The Cocoa Crop Looks Bigger But It Won’t Solve Chocolate Crisis

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Cocoa harvests are improving for the 2024-25 season, with global output expected to exceed demand by about 90,000 tons, driven by better yields in West Africa, particularly Ivory Coast. However, stockpiles remain historically low, keeping cocoa prices high.



While futures have dropped 30% from April's record, rebuilding inventories will be slow, and prices may stay elevated.



Challenges like crop diseases, low farmer pay, and land issues persist. Demand is expected to gradually decline, with manufacturers using less cocoa in recipes rather than consumers reducing consumption. Weather risks also remain a concern for future crops.



