The Macallan introduces a journey of flavour for Ghana’s Whisky Connoisseurs with Classic Cut

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Macallan has introduced its 2024 limited edition of the Classic Cut series, a higher-strength single malt whisky, the eighth in the annual collection.



Crafted by the Whisky Mastery Team, the 2024 edition features rich vanilla, tropical fruit, and lemon notes, with a full strength of 52.4% reduced to 40% when water is added. The whisky is matured in a blend of ex-Bourbon American oak and sherry-seasoned European oak casks.



The release continues The Macallan's tradition of creating exceptional whisky, following its 2023 edition launch in Lagos and its growing presence in Ghanaian tastemaker circles.



