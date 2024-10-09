The Top 10 Oil and Gas gainers so far this year

Business News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Oil prices surged, with Brent crude rising 3.4% and WTI crude up 3.1% amid concerns over potential strikes on Iran’s oil facilities.



Clearview Energy predicts price increases of up to $28 per barrel if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked.



Energy stocks are gaining, with Sintana Energy, CES Energy Solutions, and Targa Resources among the top performers. Notably, Sintana shares soared due to a significant discovery in Namibia.



Exxon Mobil, Diamondback Energy, and Kinder Morgan also posted strong returns, benefiting from increasing demand for natural gas and favorable market conditions.