The bloody adventures of Ghana’s 4G pioneers

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: Bright Simons

Surfline, a promising Ghanaian 4G broadband startup launched in 2013, faced a tragic decline due to policy changes, competition from MTN, and mounting debt.



Initially dominant in the market, Surfline secured investments but struggled after the government allowed big telcos into the 4G space. It raised $30 million from investors but soon defaulted on payments, leading to lawsuits and arbitration.



By 2023, the company collapsed, leaving thousands of customers stranded with unusable devices. Surfline's founder now faces over $70 million in debt while investors pursue his assets globally to recover their funds.