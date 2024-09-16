The cocoa connection: How 'brown gold' is smuggled between Ivory Coast, Liberia and Guinea

Business News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.france24.com

Ivory Coast, the world's leading cocoa producer, is grappling with significant issues including illegal cocoa smuggling, deforestation, and traceability problems.



Farmers, dissatisfied with state-set prices, sell cocoa to traffickers who resell it in neighboring Guinea and Liberia for higher profits, leading to a €400 million loss for the Ivorian government.



Cocoa farming also drives massive deforestation, with 90% of forests lost in 60 years.



The EU plans to ban imports of untraceable cocoa by year-end, pushing farmers into Liberia where unchecked cocoa farming threatens 250,000 hectares of virgin forest.



This exacerbates traceability challenges as deforested cocoa beans are sold back to Ivory Coast.