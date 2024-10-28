You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 28Article 1999382

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

The couple who took on Google and cost the tech giant £2bn

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Shivaun and Adam Raff Shivaun and Adam Raff

In 2006, Shivaun and Adam Raff launched Foundem, a pioneering price comparison website, only to find it pushed down Google’s search rankings by an automated spam penalty.

Suspecting anti-competitive practices, they spent 15 years in a legal battle, culminating in a record €2.4 billion fine against Google in 2017 for abusing market dominance.

Despite Google’s appeal rejections, the couple, whose business closed in 2016, remains engaged in a civil damages claim.

They advocate for fairer competition, and the European Commission continues to investigate Google's compliance under new Digital Markets Act regulations.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment