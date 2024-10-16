You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 16Article 1994378

Source: thebftonline.com

The future of food through AgriFood future event

The second edition of AgriFood Future in Selormo, Italy, emphasized food innovations, sustainability, AI, and cross-continental collaboration to address global agricultural challenges.

My participation underscored Ghana and Africa's role in shaping the future of food systems. The event focused on leveraging youth innovation and expert discussions on sustainable practices.

It highlighted the importance of partnerships between Africa and Europe in agritech, food security, and sustainability.

I was honored with the AgriFood Future Prize for my contributions, furthering my commitment to expanding African representation and collaboration in future AgriFood events.

