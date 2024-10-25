The green software that could make big carbon savings

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

Actor Waseem Mirza expressed frustration over having to upgrade his perfectly functional phone due to the lack of security updates from Samsung since 2020.



With the environmental cost of upgrading phones in mind, an alternative operating system, /e/OS, extends the life of unsupported devices by providing critical updates.



As major manufacturers improve support lifespans, software carbon efficiency becomes essential, with initiatives like the Software Carbon Intensity (SCI) specification helping developers track emissions.



While the ICT sector's emissions are projected to rise, there is growing recognition of the need for sustainable software practices among major firms.