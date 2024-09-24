The power of recalibration: aligning your vision and energy for peak performance

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

As the year progresses, many leaders and high achievers face challenges maintaining momentum.



Recalibration is key, offering a mid-year opportunity to realign vision, strategy, and personal energy.



Vision alignment ensures goals remain relevant, while recalibrating personal energy prevents burnout.



Aligning strategy with purpose enhances long-term success by connecting short-term actions to broader missions.



Leaders should evaluate initiatives, embed purpose in team goals, adapt to changes, and communicate purpose-driven strategies to inspire engagement.



Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, a Ghanaian business leader and certified high-performance coach, helps individuals and organizations achieve peak performance through personal and professional development.



