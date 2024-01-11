There's no fuel to keep power plants running effectively – IES on recent dumsor

Business News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

There is no fuel - natural gas - required to run the plants for electricity to get them running, hence, the power cuts faced by Ghanaians in recent times, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has said.



According to him, all the power plants in the western corridor are working but to move the natural gas from the western corridor to the eastern corridor has been a challenge.



He explained that the transporter of the natural gas - West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) - is reluctant to work because the government has failed to pay them their due.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, the Executive Director of IES said, “The generation bits are having that challenge. It’s not like the plants are not ready to work; they are ready to work, but no fuel. This time we are talking about natural gas, which is to be fed into the plants to get them running and put the power on the bridge for us to get in our various homes and businesses.”



“All the power plants in the western corridor are working but to move that natural gas from the western corridor to the eastern corridor has been a challenge because the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), being the transporter or transmitter of the natural gas, has chosen not to move the gas. WAPCo has shut down its gas,” he added.



Nana Amoasi VII noted that the recent power outages may persist if the challenges are not addressed as soon as possible.



Some areas in Accra on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, experienced intermittent power supply, while other areas have also been experiencing a similar fate for months.



This has courted several conversations on social media as many say dumsor is back.



