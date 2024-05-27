Third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar ends in Accra

Business News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: GNA

The third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar, held in Accra and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, saw participation from over 2,300 patrons and 150 exhibitors.



The three-day event showcased a range of products from traditional crafts to innovative manufactured goods, under the theme “Promoting Made-In-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity.”



Collaborating with various national institutions, the bazaar aimed to boost the international presence of Ghanaian products.



The event was successful in promoting and increasing visibility for local products, aiding small and medium-sized enterprises, and supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.



Ghana won the “Jollof Wars” competition.