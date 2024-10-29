You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 29Article 1999910

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: asaaseradio.com

Three Ghanaians named among most powerful black people in the UK

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

(Left to right) Afua Kyei, Joshua Siaw and Bernard Mensah (Left to right) Afua Kyei, Joshua Siaw and Bernard Mensah

Three Ghanaians—Bernard Mensah, Afua Kyei, and Joshua Siaw—have been named among the top ten most powerful black individuals in the UK on this year’s Powerlist, which recognizes influential figures of African heritage.

Mensah serves as President of International at Bank of America, Kyei is the Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England, and Siaw is a partner at the law firm White & Case.

The Powerlist aims to showcase role models for young black people, celebrating achievements across various sectors.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment