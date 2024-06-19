TikTok faces new claim of violating child privacy

Business News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has referred a complaint against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance to the Department of Justice (DOJ) over potential violations of children's privacy.



The FTC alleges that the companies may be violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the FTC Act.



TikTok disagrees with the allegations and is disappointed that the FTC is pursuing litigation instead of a reasonable solution.



This adds to the pressure on TikTok in the US, where it faces a potential ban if ByteDance doesn't sell the app by 2025.