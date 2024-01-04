Today in History: 'The youth of today sleep too much' – McDan laments

Business News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley has argued that the youth of today have been depicting lackluster behaviour in their resolve to solve problems and become self-reliant.



According to him, this posture has culminated in ‘too much sleeping’ among the youth in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on January 4, 2023, Dr. McKorley said, “the youth of today sleep too much, and that is the problem…We have been treated with kid gloves in this country among the youth and we are becoming a begging nation and we have to get rid of that”.



"There are vast opportunities out there for the youth which can be taken advantage of and that requires a lot of effort and hard work to push them one step higher,” he added.



The businessman further indicated that ‘manner will not come from heaven’ but rather requires taking a bold step toward achieving one’s goal and aspiration in life.



“There’s too much money around the system but there a lot of confusion as to how the youth can make that money and oftentimes, they look at the wrong path to achieving that money,” McDan concluded.