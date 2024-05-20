Togbe Afede XIV emphasizes importance of telecom industry for national development

Business News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, has highlighted the critical role of the telecommunications industry in national development and progress.



He urged industry players to ensure their services are efficient and effective, emphasizing that the interconnected world heavily relies on telecommunications for development.



During a meeting with a delegation from Telecel Ghana, Togbe Afede XIV stressed the importance of investing in and promoting a robust telecommunications sector.



"It would be detrimental for any people to think of development and progress and not think of investing in and encouraging an enhanced telecommunications industry," he stated according to Graphic Online reports.



The delegation, which included senior management officials, visited to discuss mutual interests and inform him about Telecel Ghana’s rebranding in March 2024.



The Telecel Ghana team has been engaging with key traditional leaders across the country, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the Ashanti Region and Nii Tackie Tsuru II of the Ga State.



These engagements are part of Telecel's rebranding process to introduce their brand to key stakeholders and demonstrate their commitment to technological growth and community collaboration.



Togbe Afede XIV encouraged Telecel Ghana to continue innovating and to strengthen collaborations with traditional authorities to enhance societal impact. He suggested that businesses must innovate continuously to remain competitive, especially during economically challenging times.



He also advised Telecel Ghana to consider listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange to deepen its connection with the Ghanaian people.



Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and insightful discussions with Togbe Afede XIV.



"We are deeply honoured by the warm reception from Togbe Afede XIV, and his insightful remarks about the potential of our sector to significantly contribute to the country’s economy," she said.



She emphasized the importance of ongoing innovation and collaboration with traditional leaders to ensure technological advancements benefit all aspects of society.



"Telecel Ghana’s goal is to build a robust network that supports local enterprises and enhances the quality of life for every Ghanaian," she added.