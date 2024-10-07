You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 07Article 1990334

Top 10 African Countries and their Contribution to Africa’s GDP

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total monetary value of goods and services produced within a country, reflecting its economic health.

In Africa, Egypt holds the largest share of the continent's GDP at 13.63%, followed by South Africa (13.01%) and Nigeria (12.50%). Other key contributors include Algeria, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

According to the African Development Bank and IMF, 41 African countries are projected to experience stronger growth in 2024, with six Sub-Saharan African nations among the top 10 performing global economies.

Africa's economic landscape is diverse, with varying growth rates across its 54 nations.

