Top 10 African countries with the highest economic forecast mid-2024

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: businessinsiderafrica

The June 2024 Global Economic Prospects report by the World Bank predicts a 4% economic growth for developing economies between 2024 and 2025, with low-income economies expected to grow by 5% in 2024.



Sub-Saharan Africa's growth will be driven by increased domestic demand, though major economies like Nigeria and South Africa continue to expand slowly. North Africa's growth will be fueled by oil production.



Despite downgraded forecasts for some low-income countries, the overall economic outlook is better than in 2023. Niger, Rwanda, and Senegal lead Africa with the highest growth prospects for 2024.