Source: businessinsiderafrica

Top 5 richest Africans in Q4 2024

In Q4 2024, Africa's business landscape experienced notable shifts, reflected in the fortunes of its wealthiest individuals.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Johann Rupert of South Africa leads with a net worth of $13.9 billion, up from $10.3 billion at the year's start.

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote follows at $12.7 billion, down from $20 billion due to Nigeria's economic instability.

Other billionaires, including Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, and Natie Kirsh, have seen positive growths, with net worths of $11.4 billion, $9.54 billion, and $9.22 billion, respectively.

