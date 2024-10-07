Top 5 richest Africans in Q4 2024

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: businessinsiderafrica

In Q4 2024, Africa's business landscape experienced notable shifts, reflected in the fortunes of its wealthiest individuals.



According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Johann Rupert of South Africa leads with a net worth of $13.9 billion, up from $10.3 billion at the year's start.



Nigeria's Aliko Dangote follows at $12.7 billion, down from $20 billion due to Nigeria's economic instability.



Other billionaires, including Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, and Natie Kirsh, have seen positive growths, with net worths of $11.4 billion, $9.54 billion, and $9.22 billion, respectively.