Trade and Environment Week 2024 to focus on inclusive shift to sustainability

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The fifth edition of Trade and Environment Week will take place from October 7 to 11 at the WTO headquarters in Geneva and virtually, focusing on the theme "Trade for Clean Energy Transition for All."



The event will feature a high-level discussion with prominent leaders, including WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and 15 side events addressing various environmental topics like plastics pollution and renewable energy.



Additionally, the week will include a book talk by author Chris Goodall on “Possible: Ways to Net Zero,” and an art exhibition showcasing sustainable products and environmental issues. All events are open to the public.



