Trade between Ghana and China was $6b in Q1 of 2024

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: GNA

In the first half of 2024, China-Ghana bilateral trade reached nearly $6 billion, a 13.3% increase from the previous year.



Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s role as Ghana’s largest trading partner and a major investor, with recent investments like the $2 billion Sentuo Oil Refinery.



He highlighted the countries' strong economic ties and cooperation, particularly in sectors like energy, industrialization, and education.



Minister Albert Kan Dapaah praised China’s support during Ghana's IMF negotiations and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to fostering Chinese investment in key sectors under the new Ambassador’s leadership.



