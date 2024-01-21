Traders at Keta Market lament excessive cost of eggs

Business News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: GNA

Traders at the Keta market in the Volta region have lamented the excessive cost of egg prices due to the lack of poultry farms in the area.



This, they said, was affecting their businesses due to the inadequate availability of eggs in the area, compelling them to buy from other areas.



Madam Akpene Dzanado, an egg wholesaler at Keta Market, stated in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency that they spent huge sums of money assessing poultry farms in other areas.



“We travelled to places such as Akatsi, Weta, and other places outside Keta and Anloga to get poultry farms to buy eggs.”



She said the situation in the Keta Municipality must be given urgent attention to address the plight of those in the egg business.



Madam Dzanado mentioned other challenges like the breakage of the eggs due to transportation, the selling of bad eggs, and others.



“The eggs are very expensive too and traveling a long distance to buy them is also another risk.”



This, she said, called for assistance from individuals, corporate entities, philanthropists, and the government to set up more poultry farms in the area for easy access to the products.



Mr Dornoo Wonder, Manager of ‘Feed the Nation Farms Limited,’ a poultry farm at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality, disclosed to the GNA the rise in the price of eggs was due to the amount involved in purchasing poultry feeds.



He said poultry farming was a lucrative business, but the high expenses involved were a problem for those who were into it.



Mr Dornoo appealed to the government to help in the supply of poultry feeds to mitigate the excessive costs involved.