Traders at Mallam Atta market lament high prices of ‘provisions’

The rising food costs are straining families

Prices of provisions such as Milo, milk, sugar, rice, and oil have soared, some doubling, at the Mallam Atta market.

Trader Regina noted a downturn in sales due to high food inflation, with 5kg of rice rising from GHC70 to GHC100.

Osei Boamah highlighted that chocolate prices have increased from GHC15 to GHC25 in a month, affecting sales.

Gifty Sarpomaa reported daily price hikes of 50-100%.

The rising food costs are straining families, and until inflation stabilizes, both traders and consumers will struggle with these escalating prices.

