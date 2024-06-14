Traders at Mallam Atta market lament high prices of ‘provisions’

Business News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news

Prices of provisions such as Milo, milk, sugar, rice, and oil have soared, some doubling, at the Mallam Atta market.



Trader Regina noted a downturn in sales due to high food inflation, with 5kg of rice rising from GHC70 to GHC100.



Osei Boamah highlighted that chocolate prices have increased from GHC15 to GHC25 in a month, affecting sales.



Gifty Sarpomaa reported daily price hikes of 50-100%.



The rising food costs are straining families, and until inflation stabilizes, both traders and consumers will struggle with these escalating prices.