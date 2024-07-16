Traders face $1 billion loss on faltering Ghana cocoa supply

Business News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Reuters

Trading houses face losses exceeding $1 billion on cocoa derivatives due to Ghana's failure to deliver beans, forcing traders to liquidate short positions amid rising global cocoa prices.



Factors such as bad weather, disease, smuggling, and illegal mining have significantly reduced Ghana's cocoa production.



Ghana, the second-largest producer, wants to delay up to 350,000 metric tons of deliveries due to a devastated crop, leading to potential losses of $1.4 billion for traders.



This situation has caused market stagnation, with trading houses like Cargill and Olam struggling to hedge positions. Cocoa prices have doubled, and chocolate makers are raising prices or reducing product sizes.