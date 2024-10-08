You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 08Article 1990919

Trading activity plummets by 96.22% with only 53,209 shares traded on monday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index fell by 10.67 points to close at 4,354.16, resulting in a Year-To-Date (YTD) return decline to 39.10%.

The GSE Financial Stock Index remained stable at 2,198.88 points, with a YTD return of 15.63%.

Market capitalization decreased by GH¢132.36 million to GH¢99.07 billion. Trading volume dropped by 96.22% to 53,209 shares, with the value of shares traded also declining to GH¢120,211.10.

MTN Ghana was the day's biggest loser, closing at GH¢2.16 and leading in trading volume with 19,134 shares exchanged.

