Trump’s $100,000 Watches Are the Most Tragic Celebrity Watch Yet

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: wired.com

Donald Trump recently announced a watch collection featuring two models: the “Fight Fight Fight” priced at $499 and the “Victory Tourbillon” at $100,000.



The watches, produced by TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, claim to use premium materials, though they reportedly feature Japanese and Chinese movements.



Critics describe them as poorly designed and generic, with one expert suggesting they lack the quality expected at their price points. The collection is available for pre-order, but buyers face no refund policy and vague shipping estimates.



Notably, proceeds do not support Trump's presidential campaign.



