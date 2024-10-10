Turning talent into skill

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Talent is an innate ability, while skill is the refined result of practice and learning. To turn talent into skill, identify and acknowledge your natural strengths.



Invest time in deliberate practice, seek feedback, and create a structured development plan with clear goals.



Focus on mastery rather than perfection, as this fosters growth and resilience.

Use your skills to create value for others, enhancing career opportunities. Embrace continuous improvement to maintain relevance in your field.



Ultimately, mastering your talent unlocks your full potential, leading to a rewarding and impactful career.