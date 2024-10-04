UNDP pledges to bolster Ghana’s disaster response efforts

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The United Nations Development Programme Insurance and Risk Finance Facility (UNDP-IRFF) is committed to supporting Ghana in developing financial solutions that protect vulnerable populations and mitigate the economic impacts of disasters.



During the Milliman Global Actuarial Initiative CEO’s roundtable in Accra, UNDP Ghana Deputy Resident Representative, Mr. Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, emphasized the importance of innovation in insurance and risk finance to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He called for partnerships to reduce vulnerabilities. Additionally, Ghana's Insurance Commissioner, Kofi Andoh, highlighted the need to better utilize actuarial expertise in the industry to address challenges and improve capacity.